SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded SI-Bone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. SI-Bone has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. On average, analysts expect that SI-Bone will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-Bone news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $95,217.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,597.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,886 shares of company stock worth $8,009,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in SI-Bone by 61.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SI-Bone by 144.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

