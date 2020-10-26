Sierra Metals (SMTS) and The Competition Financial Comparison

Sierra Metals (NYSE: SMTS) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sierra Metals to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of Sierra Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Metals has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Metals’ competitors have a beta of 0.74, meaning that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sierra Metals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Metals $229.04 million $4.43 million 15.42 Sierra Metals Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -16.05

Sierra Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Metals. Sierra Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Metals 2.03% 9.01% 4.70% Sierra Metals Competitors -68.56% 1.00% -0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sierra Metals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Metals Competitors 649 1857 1951 105 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 31.47%. Given Sierra Metals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Sierra Metals beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc. focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru. The company was formerly known as Dia Bras Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Metals Inc. in December 2012. Sierra Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

