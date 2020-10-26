SingularityNET Market Capitalization Hits $31.18 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, DragonEX and IDEX. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $31.18 million and $481,427.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00089411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00237151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00035607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.01320978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00131072 BTC.

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,014,150 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Tidex, DragonEX, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

