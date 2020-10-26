Sippican Capital Advisors Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,520,000 after acquiring an additional 594,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,990,000 after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 482,537 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NYSE WY traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 168,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

