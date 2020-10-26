Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.04 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 1.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in General Motors by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 231,885 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 33.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,301,000 after purchasing an additional 958,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in General Motors by 8.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:GM traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.39. 772,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,309,086. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

