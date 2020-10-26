Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 3,788 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Triton International comprises 2.0% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Triton International worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Triton International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 21.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRTN shares. CJS Securities upgraded Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities raised Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of TRTN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,999. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,740,982 shares of company stock valued at $404,116,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

