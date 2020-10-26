Sippican Capital Advisors Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. NVR accounts for 3.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVR were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in NVR by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NVR by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.

NYSE NVR traded down $195.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4,010.10. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,078. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,530.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,137.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,568.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $56.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.