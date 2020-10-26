Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.04

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 42216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Company Profile (NYSE:IPOC)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

