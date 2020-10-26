SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $581,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 52.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.00. 1,027,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,364,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.