SOL Capital Management CO Buys 1,441 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $3.84 on Monday, hitting $135.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,516. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $141.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.99.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.