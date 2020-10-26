SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EZU. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 376.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of BATS EZU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,448 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

