SOL Capital Management CO Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.7% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.71. 101,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

