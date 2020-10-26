SOL Capital Management CO Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,304. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

