SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 428.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,716,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,491 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,018,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,337 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,593,000 after purchasing an additional 857,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 129.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 794,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,742,000 after buying an additional 448,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,052 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82.

