SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Partners Value Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,156,000 after buying an additional 42,919,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829,390 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,585,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,129,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.62. 129,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,754. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

