SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.37% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.40. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,080. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

