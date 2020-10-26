SOL Capital Management CO Sells 99,327 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,327 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,074,000 after buying an additional 5,535,671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 857.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 597,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 534,788 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 1,569,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,768,000 after purchasing an additional 462,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 146.0% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 734,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 435,872 shares in the last quarter.

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.69. 11,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,702. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.12 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

