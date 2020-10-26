Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 927,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 318.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.