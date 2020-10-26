SolarCoin (SLR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and CoinExchange. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $822.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00431915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,102,252 coins and its circulating supply is 61,154,343 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

