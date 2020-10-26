Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solvay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:SOLVY opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. Solvay has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

