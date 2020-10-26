Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 1,110,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 805,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonim Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%. On average, analysts predict that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 48.4% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 462,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

