SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Boosted by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 128,151 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,248,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 36,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 48,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,448. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

