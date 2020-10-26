SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

SLYV stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,619. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

