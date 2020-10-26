Spectrum (SPT) One Day Volume Tops $6,223.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $13,380.27 and approximately $6,223.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00437262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

