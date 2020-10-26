SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,972,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,616 shares during the quarter. SPX FLOW makes up approximately 6.0% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 4.65% of SPX FLOW worth $84,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after buying an additional 43,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.60. 5,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,201. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Vertical Research raised SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

