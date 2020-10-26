STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.00

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.81.

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STDAF)

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the health care and pharmaceuticals business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxon for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; and Omeprazol and Pantoprazol for gastric ulcer/reflux.

