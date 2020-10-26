Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 1,374 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.10% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $262.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.15 and its 200 day moving average is $210.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.