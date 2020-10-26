Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 2,283 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX stock opened at $429.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $431.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.66 and a 200 day moving average of $339.45. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.22, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.08, for a total transaction of $420,046.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

