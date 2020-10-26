Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2,555.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,420 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.15% of Cognex worth $17,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Cognex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 225,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 17,157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,520 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $69.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.68. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $6,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,379 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

