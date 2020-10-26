Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $723,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,244,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after buying an additional 696,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Shares of HCA opened at $136.59 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

