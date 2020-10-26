Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,888 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.