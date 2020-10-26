Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 867,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 76,878 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.25% of Hanesbrands worth $13,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,600,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,995,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,162,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,893,000 after buying an additional 574,082 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,256,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,216,000 after buying an additional 2,091,900 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,107,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,665,000 after acquiring an additional 119,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 121.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,168 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

