Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,042 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Centene by 0.9% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $645,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,378 shares of company stock worth $7,429,016. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

