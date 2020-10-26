Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,850 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.38% of Endava worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,018,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,501,000 after purchasing an additional 469,383 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,916,000 after purchasing an additional 381,641 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 486,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 71,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endava from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endava from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

DAVA opened at $67.49 on Monday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 143.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

