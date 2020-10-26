Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $12.33 Million Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,765,000 after acquiring an additional 223,481 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,191,000 after purchasing an additional 129,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $73.06 on Monday. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

