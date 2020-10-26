Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $12.52 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,728 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $112.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $118.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 49.56% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,569 shares of company stock worth $19,620,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

