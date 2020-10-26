Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $13.32 Million Position in Graña y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Graña y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,865,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 602,400 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 3.36% of Graña y Montero S.A.A. worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Graña y Montero S.A.A. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRAM opened at $1.87 on Monday. Graña y Montero S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Graña y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $401.18 million for the quarter.

Graña y Montero S.A.A. Company Profile

GraÃ±a y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

