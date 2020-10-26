Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after acquiring an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 117.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000,000 after acquiring an additional 290,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,713,000 after acquiring an additional 213,549 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,383,000 after acquiring an additional 181,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $428.60 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

