Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $13.94 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,031 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $13,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,157 shares of company stock valued at $336,782 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

