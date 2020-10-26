Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $15.27 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,794 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of AFLAC worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in AFLAC by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3,376.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 173.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $37.85 on Monday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

