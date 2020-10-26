Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $15.86 Million Stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,164 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.07% of XP worth $15,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in XP by 136.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XP in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XP by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of XP in the second quarter worth about $448,000.

NYSE XP opened at $43.46 on Monday. XP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07.

XP (NYSE:XP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

XP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on XP in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BofA Securities raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

