Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $16.10 Million Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,894 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.62% of WD-40 worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth $2,940,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 259.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 78,270 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in WD-40 by 5.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $235.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.86 and its 200-day moving average is $189.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $239.38.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

