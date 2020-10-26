Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $17.58 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 33.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

Shares of MCO opened at $271.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.05 and its 200 day moving average is $272.84. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

