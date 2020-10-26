Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.11% of Nucor worth $14,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,137,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after buying an additional 693,682 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,193,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Nucor by 36.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 977,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 259,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nucor by 14.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Nucor stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

