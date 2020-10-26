Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.13% of M&T Bank worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $106.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

