Standard Life Aberdeen plc Makes New Investment in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 196,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,777,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.23% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $257,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $85.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a current ratio of 29.51. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

