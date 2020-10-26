Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 256,948 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,948 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $18,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,296,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,983 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $309,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 182.60, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

