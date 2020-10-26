Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 492,804 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 163.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,804 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.08% of NIO worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIO by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 53.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NIO by 10.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 16.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of NIO opened at $27.16 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 2.78.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.11) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.