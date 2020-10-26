Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.49% of MasTec worth $15,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after buying an additional 97,952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 28.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,237,000 after acquiring an additional 216,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 128.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,808,000 after acquiring an additional 923,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 74.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTZ. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

MasTec stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

