Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,425 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.23% of Americold Realty Trust worth $16,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

